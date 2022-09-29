Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.