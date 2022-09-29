Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBGPY. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,255.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

