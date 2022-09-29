CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

CCMP opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMC Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 650.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

