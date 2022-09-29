Coerente Capital Management Sells 2,595 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 0.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.