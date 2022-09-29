Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Cut by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cognex by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of CGNX opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

