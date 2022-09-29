Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 64,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,850. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

