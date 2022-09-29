Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 4.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.