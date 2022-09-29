Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.79

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

