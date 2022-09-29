Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 625333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

MGDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €27.50 ($28.06) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

