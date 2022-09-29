Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 45,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,711,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $150.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Amundi grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,289,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

