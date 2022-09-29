Comparing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.49 -$270.45 million ($0.20) -48.70 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.26 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.53

Analyst Recommendations

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.40%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.09%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate 1.87% 5.47% 2.84% Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32%

Summary

Clarivate beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.