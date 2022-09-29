Comparing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guided Therapeutics and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47% Yubo International Biotech -397.46% -388.46% -41.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 298.25 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 12.19 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

