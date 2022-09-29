Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,685. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
Further Reading
