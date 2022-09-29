Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,685. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,932.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,550. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

