COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COMSP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

