COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
COMSP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $24.37.
About COMSovereign
