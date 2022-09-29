Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 1.8%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 26,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$66.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Stories

