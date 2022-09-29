ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 340,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.