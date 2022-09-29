Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 7.4 %

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,946. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

