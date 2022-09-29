Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

