Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.16

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.16 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 737957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

