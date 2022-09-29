Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of CNTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

