Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of CNTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
