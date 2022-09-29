ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

