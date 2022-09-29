ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

