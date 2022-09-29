Contrasting Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and Ares Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million 5.26 $132.32 million $2.19 6.29 Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $15.85 million N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 59.17% 12.27% 5.70% Ares Acquisition N/A -56.49% 3.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Trinity Capital and Ares Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.5% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Ares Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Ares Acquisition.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Ares Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

About Ares Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.