Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 566,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 460,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

