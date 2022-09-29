Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 445,201 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 180.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,495,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Performance

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 225,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.