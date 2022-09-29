Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 64,435 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $27,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.14. 67,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

