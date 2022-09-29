Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 50,820 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,544,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $394.04. 8,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.