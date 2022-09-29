Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $20.87 on Thursday. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.68.
