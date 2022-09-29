Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $137.58. 60,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

