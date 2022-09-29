Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 688.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

