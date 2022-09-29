Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

About Assurant

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

