Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,818. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

