Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 49,099 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $154.30. 36,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

