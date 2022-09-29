Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.49. 1,218,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a market cap of C$318.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

