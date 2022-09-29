Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 9,029 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 3.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

