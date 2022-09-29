Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $919,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $36,421,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $261,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of POCT opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.
