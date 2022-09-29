Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

