Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $40.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77.

