Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

