Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 137,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

