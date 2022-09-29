Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

