Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

