Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 33,209 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3,281.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,209 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,496,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after buying an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

