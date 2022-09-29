Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,966 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

