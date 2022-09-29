Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 84,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

