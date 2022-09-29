Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,569 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.08 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

