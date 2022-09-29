Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Corteva Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

