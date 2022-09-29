Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 156,841 shares.The stock last traded at $12.48 and had previously closed at $12.96.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
