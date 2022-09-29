Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 156,841 shares.The stock last traded at $12.48 and had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Cosan Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 154.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 61.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

