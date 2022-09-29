Courier Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,925. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

