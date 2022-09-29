Courier Capital LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.69. 70,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

