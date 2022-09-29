Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.